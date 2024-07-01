Princess Anne breaks silence after she sustained injuries in horrific incident

Anne was unable to attend the Japanese State Banquet held on June 25

Princess Anne has expressed profound disappointment at being unable to attend a memorial ceremony in Canada due to her ongoing recovery from a concussion sustained in a horse-riding accident.

This marks her first public statement since the incident last week. The Princess Royal had planned to travel to Newfoundland ahead of this week to participate in the repatriation of a Canadian soldier's remains from the battlefields of Northern France during World War I.

Canada's Governor General read out remarks from Princess Anne during today's ceremony: "It is with deep regret that I am unable to be with you today, as you commemorate the brave efforts and sacrifices of the members of the Newfoundland Regiment who went into battle on the first day of the Somme.

"I have fond memories of joining you in 2016, on the 99th occasion that the people of this Island commemorated the Battle of Beaumont Hamel, and I am deeply saddened that I’m unable to join you again, and I send you my warmest best wishes on this special day of commemoration."

Princess Anne was discharged from hospital last week, after spending five days there in total.

Her Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence confirmed that Anne is "recovering slowly" following the accident, and went on to praise the medical staff who looked after her at Southmead Hospital.

A statement from Buckingham Palace at the time read: "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the Princess for a speedy recovery."

Anne had been walking around the Gatcombe Park estate, where she's lived for almost 50 years, when the incident took place late on June 23. She suffered minor head injuries as a result.

As well as her trip to Canada, Anne was unable to attend the Japanese State Banquet held on June 25 in honour of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako