Simon Cowell shuts down retirement speculation: ‘I’ll drop dead working’

Simon Cowell shares he still has a ‘need or purpose’ to keep doing what he loves

Simon Cowell will take his work to his grave — literally.

In a recent interview with Hello! Magazine, the 64-year-old music mogul explained that working until his dying breath is a way for him to honour his late father Eric’s legacy.

When asked if he has any plans to retire soon, Cowell firmly responded, “Oh god no, I’ll probably drop dead doing what I’m doing.”

He added, “As long as I think there’s a need or a purpose and it’s something I can do well, I’m up for it.”

Further explaining his decision, the X Factor and Got Talent creator reflected how his father, who passed away in 1999 from a heart attack, inspired his drive after being left with “no choice” but to stop working.

“His brain was dead and he could have done that job for another 20 years,” Cowell pondered emotionally.

Cowell has been open about the effects his parents’ death has had on him, with his mother Julie passing away in 2015.

In a candid chat with The Diary of a CEO last month, the television personality admitted that he suffered from suicidal ideation after his parents’ passing.