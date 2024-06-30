Yellowstone star Josh Lucas announces engagement to Brianna Ruffalo

Brianna Ruffalo burst into tears shortly after Josh Lucas popped the question

Brianna Ruffalo said yes to Josh Lucas!



The Yellowstone star took to Instagram on Saturday, June 29, to share the joyous news with his fans.

"For the last 2 years in Every Way and Every Day this beautiful soul has made me and my life better, deeper, and more whole," he wrote in the caption. "I am so grateful and thrilled she said 'Yes.'"

"I WAY love you, Brianna," the Sweet Home Alabama actor gushed over his love interest, adding, "Thank You to our families and all the people and places that made this come true."

"I am absolutely aware I got crazy lucky," he concluded the caption, accompanied by a carousel of clips and pictures.



The first video in the montage featured an emotional Ruffalo shortly after Lucas popped the question. In the clip, the ABC7 Los Angeles meteorologist sat behind the table, wiping tears from her eyes while a band played in the background.

A massive diamond ring was visible on her finger as she smiled through her tears.

Another video showed the band playing an acoustic version of Can’t Help Falling in Love by Elvis Presley before Lucas panned over the camera to his fiancée, who held her hands against her face, giving fans a closer look at the engagement ring.

None of the two noted where the engagement took place, however, recently the happy couple was spotted vacationing in Italy.