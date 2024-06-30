Cheryl reveals her long-term plans for her son Bear

As Cheryl prepared to conclude her highly successful comeback tour with Girls Aloud, she's also eagerly anticipating a significant personal milestone - her son Bear's seventh birthday next month.



According to reports, the devoted mother is still holding onto her dream of giving Bear a sibling, recognizing that time is of the essence.

Cheryl, 40, welcomed Bear in 2017 with her former partner Liam Payne, from whom she split shortly after their son's first birthday.

Despite the setback, Cheryl remains determined to expand her family.

A source told Heat magazine: "Cheryl's not yet fully given up on her dream to have another baby, but she knows it probably has to be within the next year or so. With Bear's birthday coming up, it's really hitting home to Cheryl that he's no longer her baby, and is now a proper little boy who is growing more independent by the day."

"It's gone by in a blur, and she really misses that time when it was just her and him in their own little bubble."

Following a tumultuous two-and-a-half-year romance, Cheryl and Liam, 30, ultimately decided to end their relationship.

However, the former couple has reportedly managed to maintain a more harmonious relationship since their split, prioritising their co-parenting responsibilities for their young son, Bear.