‘Glee’ actress Jenna Ushkowitz is pregnant with baby no. 2

Jenna Ushkowitz is pregnant with her second baby with her husband, David Stanley.

Jenna Ushkowitz is brimming with glee as she is expecting her second baby with her husband, David Stanley.

On Friday, June 28, People revealed the joyous news after a representative of the couple confirmed to the outlet.

The Glee alum is pregnant with her second baby following her two-year-old daughter Emma, whom the couple welcomed in June 2022.

The pregnancy news surprised the actress as she wasn’t sure it was real.

"I was actually on vacation in New York visiting my family at the time," she told the outlet. "And when I was packing, I had a Clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test in my closet, and I was like, 'Let me just pack it in case.'"

She packed the test a day before they left for the trip, during which she felt something and for the test.



"I did. And when pregnant came up, my jaw dropped," the And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast host recalled, "I was shocked. And then overjoyed, of course."

"We were so excited for our daughter to be a big sister and to expand our family. It's just really, really special," she said of herself and her husband.

After three years of dating, Ushkowitz, 38, and Stanley exchanged vows in July 2021. The lovebirds entered parenthood 11 months later after their wedding.