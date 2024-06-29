James Martin slept in a 'camper van' to ensure his career never sleeps

James Martin gets candid about his work ethic

James Martin recently got candid about his strict work ethic and revealed his reason behind “sleeping in a camper van.”

Speaking exclusively on the Grilling Podcast with Simon Rimmer, the celebrity chef, who serves as a host on titular Saturday Morning show on ITV, reflected on his time at the BBC Good Food Shows.

He admitted to sleeping in a camper van, owing to his constant worry about his career ending, noting it helped keep his rigorous work ethic in place.

Rehashing one of the first times he met James at the NEC, Simon explained that it was a “properly brilliant time.”

While they were forced to stay at the “worst hotel in the world,” the host said that he could always resonate with James' professionalism.

Inquiring more from James about his work ethic, Simon said: "You've never lost that. You were always known as being the guy that would like... you'd roll up in your camper van, you'd sleep in your camper van at times, and you'd do the show, and you've never stopped working.”

"Still now, you still don't. Is that because of a love for it, or is it also... are you slightly insecure that you worry about it ending?"

To which, James responded: "Several things... I worry about it ending for sure, not that I'm pressed about it now as much as I was. But I still care more than I did before, if that makes sense?

"Because when I do This Morning, none of the home economists can understand why I'm in there at five o'clock in the morning. They don't understand,” he added.