Ben Affleck ‘moving things out of shared house’ with Jennifer Lopez amid divorce rumours

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage in trouble: Source

Ben Affleck is reportedly moving his things out of mansion he shared with wife Jennifer Lopez.



A source spilled to the PEOPLE, “Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now,” amid divorce speculations.

The source told the outlet, “He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

Another source confirmed that Argo star had “moved all of his things out of the couple's Beverly Hills mansion,” before Jennifer returned from a recent trip to Europe.

Ben and JLo were living separately in LA over a month as the couple dealt with trouble in their marriage.

TMZ reported that the couple seemed to have spent time together on June 26, when they were photographed separately entering a building in West Hollywood, where they both maintain offices.

Ben looked dapper in a suit with a duffel bag while JLo was photographed leaving the building hours later.

Ben and JLo’s marriage had been making headlines in recent weeks after they were not seen together for over a month earlier this year.

Despite their tension in couple’s relationship, Ben and JLo appeared focused on their work and family.