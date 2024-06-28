Meghan Markle opens up about secret diary, sparks fear of more revelations

Frogmore Cottage gifted to them in 2019 by the late Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle has revealed the existence of a secret diary, which has caused concerns or fears that additional revelations may follow.

Meghan packed up her personal belongings as the Sussexes departed Frogmore Cottage, finally returning the keys a year ago. The cottage was their first residence as part of the royal family, gifted to them in 2019 by the late Queen Elizabeth. They initially used taxpayers' money for renovations but later reimbursed it independently.

However, their stay in the five-bedroom house was brief; by the end of 2019, they had announced their decision to step back from royal duties and vacated in 2020. Moving to Montecito, California, they have since been vocal critics of other royal family members in interviews with American media, causing ongoing friction.

Harry seems to have adjusted to life in the US. Despite rushing back to see his father Charles after his cancer diagnosis, he did not meet him during his subsequent visit to the UK in May for an Invictus Games ceremony.

In June 2022, Meghan mentioned packing up her personal belongings from Frogmore Cottage, including a diary. She expressed surprise at what she had written during that time.

"You go back and you open drawers and you're like, Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there?" she told The Cut. And at the time it sparked fears that it could lead to more revelations.

It was a year later that the Sussexes finally handed in the keys to the cottage. In Harry's bombshell memoir Spare, he claimed that he and Meghan were "evicted" from the cottage after their decision to leave the royal family, with Charles asking them to leave.