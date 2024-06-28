Dan Reynolds' take on Imagine Dragons' new album 'Loom'

Dan Reynolds penned the new album after his 'world had been turned upside down'

Dan Reynolds took a deep dive into the inspiration behind the title of Imagine Dragon’s new album, Loom.

During an interview with People Magazine published on the album's release date, Friday, June 28, the frontman of Imagine Dragons shared that the title holds a nostalgic connection for him, as Loom was the name of his favorite childhood video game.

However, the deeper meaning of the word reflects a tumultuous period of his life he experienced during the writing of the album.

"My world had been turned upside down," Reynolds explained. "I had just moved to a brand-new city. I was refinding myself. It was a very transitionary time for me."

"I really don’t like change, but the sooner you can accept the inevitability of change, the more peaceful life becomes," he added.

the lead vocalist of the band described the album as a culmination of his "journal entries" from the past few years, during which he moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles and ended his marriage with Aja Volkman.

The former couple, who married in 2011, share four children: Arrow, 11, seven-year-old twins Gia and Coco, and a four-year-old son, Valentine.

Several songs on the album, including Don’t Forget Me and Fire in These Hills, seem to refer to his challenging split.

Reynolds, previously, admitted that he uses music as a "cathartic" outlet for his emotions since he was 12 years old.