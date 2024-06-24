Ben Affleck loses temper at press after meeting Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is reportedly engaged in a heated argument with reporters after meeting Jennifer Lopez at her home.

It is pertinent to mention that the power couple of Hollywood has been making it to headlines due to their alleged marital woes for the past few weeks.

As reported by The Mirror, the Air director was photographed lashing out at paparazzi as he was departing from his better half’s house.

In viral photos, Affleck can be seen angrily pointing his finger at the people from the press and also grabbing a phone from a reporter.

For the unversed, Lopez recently returned from her solo trip to Italy. Speaking of her summer vacation with Affleck, relationship expert Louella Alderson claimed that the singer's solo vacation gave "her some time and space to reflect on her marriage and what she wants for her future."

The expert said that the lovebirds have recently been spending a lot more time apart and the Gone Girl star has even moved out of their shared home to a new rented place.



Notably, several media outlets reported that Lopez and Affleck are heading for divorce due to their different approaches towards life.



However, no official statement has been given by the A-list couple.