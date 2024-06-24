Kristin Cavallari gushes over daughter’s sweet gesture for boyfriend Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari with her daughter and Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari couldn’t seem to keep it to her how her daughter welcomed Mark Estes home.



Cavallari, 37, shared with everyone Saylor’s sweet gesture, she made a friendship bracelet for Estes, 24.

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

“Saylor made this,” Cavallari shared on her Instagram Story on Saturday, June 22, alongside a face holding back tears emoji.

In the story, Cavallari posted a picture of Estes’ wrist, featuring a blue beaded bracelet that read, “Kristin,” in white and black letters.

Cavallari is a mother to Saylor, 8, as well as sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 10, and shares them with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler.

The pair announced their split in 2020 after being married for seven years, concluding their divorce in 2022.

After the split, Cavallari found love with the Montana Boyz member. Cavallari, also an author, confirmed their relationship status in February after sparking dating rumours while on a trip to Mexico.

“He makes me happy,” she wrote on her Instagram account at the time, which Estes reshared on his own Instagram Story with two red heart emojis.