Multiple FC platoons to be deployed in Azad Kashmir

A large number of the personnel of Frontier Constabulary (FC) are taking position outside Supreme Court on May 14, 2023. — Online

ISLAMABAD: As many as six platoons of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) will be deployed in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in response to the state government's request to bolster the security situation in the valley.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi approved the FC's deployment during a meeting with AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq in Islamabad on Sunday.

The meeting also included discussion relating to the law and order situation as well as the prevailing political landscape along with the AJK government's budget for the next fiscal year.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi (left) meets AJK PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haq in Islamabad on June 23, 2024. — State media

The sources say that the FC, apart from assisting the AJK police, will provide fool-proof security for Neelum-Jhelum, Mangla, and Gulpur hydro-power projects.

As many as six FC platoons will be deployed in the AJK for a period of three months, the sources added.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi reassured the AJK PM that all possible cooperation would be extended to maintain peace and improve the security situation in the area.

Last month, AJK witnessed violent protests which resulted in multiple deaths, including that of a policeman along with dozens of people being injured during the four-day protests against inflation and high electricity tariffs.

The protests and the deteriorating law and order situation had then forced the AJK government to call in Rangers to control the situation in the valley.

Furthermore, the FC's deployment comes a day after the federal government announced launching operation "Azm-e-Istehkam" — a national counter-terrorism drive to turn up the heat on militants targeting the state of Pakistan.

The government's decision to launch a new operation was taken during a meeting of the Central Apex Committee on National Action Plan (NAP), which was approved with the consensus of all stakeholders including provinces, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and AJK, a statement from the PM's Office said.

The renewed and full-blown kinetic efforts of the armed forces would be augmented by full support from all law enforcement agencies.