Joanna Gaines throws Dino-Mite 6th birthday party for son Crew

Joanna Gaines celebrates son's sixth birthday in Dino-style

Joanna Gaines recently shared highlights from son Crew’s ‘Dino Fossil Dig’-themed sixth birthday party.



The Fixer Upper stars’ youngest child celebrated his special day with a fossil-digging themed party on Saturday, June 22.

Joanna flaunted ‘dig kits’ and safari hats in a video on Instagram, offering insights into the luxurious birthday party.

Sharing photos and videos of her son waking up to a mountain of presents, the mom-of-five wrote in the caption: "SIX years old! He asked for a 'Dino fossil dig and kite' party.”

The post featured snippets from Crew’s big day, including a clip of his friends arriving for the party and the six-year-old digging his face in the dinosaur-themed cake.

For the unversed, Chip and Joanna share four other kids besides Crew, including sons Drake, Duke, and daughters Ella and Emmie.

Meanwhile, Fans expressed excitement in the comments section, praising the high-themed birthday party.

One fan commented: “This is the type of party all kids this age should have. Not that over the top Kardashian crap.”

While another chimed in, adding: “Love the party hats on the dinosaurs!! Happy birthday Crew!”