Palace interferes in Meghan Markle, Victoria Beckham's negotiation before 'snub'

Meghan was "irritated" upon learning that Victoria Beckham was wealthier than her

Meghan Markle reportedly sought "free handbags from Victoria Beckham before snubbing her," as detailed in Tom Bower’s new book, The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power.

The biography sheds light on the relationship between the Sussexes and the Beckhams, revealing tensions that arose.

Bower, a former journalist, suggests that Meghan admired Victoria Beckham but encountered obstacles when she allegedly asked for complimentary clothes and handbags, a request purportedly vetoed by the Palace due to protocol.



The book further claims Meghan was "irritated" upon learning that Victoria Beckham was wealthier than her.

According to Bower, cracks in their relationship emerged in 2018 despite the Beckhams attending Harry and Meghan’s wedding, they were excluded from the wedding dinner. The rift deepened when the Sussexes were omitted from Brooklyn Beckham's wedding guest list last spring, while Prince William and Kate Middleton were invited.

Released on June 20, the biography asserts that Meghan considered herself socially superior to the Beckhams but was dismayed to discover Victoria’s greater wealth and fame despite her royal status.

He claimed: “In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame. As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal Family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order.”

Bower continued: “She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself. They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts and much more money. And she was soon to be a duchess.”

According to the biography, Victoria kindly offered Meghan tips on where to find the best beauty spots in London - but the relationship between the two women soured when The Sun reported that Victoria had given Meghan makeup advice and the Duchess accused the former Spice Girl of leaking the story.



