William prioritized maintaining his social circle at Eton, Harry heartbreaking claims

Harry was also nicknamed ‘Prince Thicko’ by his schoolmates

Prince William's heartbreaking and brutal demand left Prince Harry feeling isolated and alone while at school.



The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex revealed in his memoir, Spare, that his older brother was so desperate to maintain his social circle at Eton that he didn’t even acknowledge Harry.

Despite being only two years apart, the siblings attended the prestigious private school together, but William was determined to distance himself from his younger brother. Harry claimed he struggled at school and recounted his tumultuous years at Eton in his explosive memoir.

He approached William for help after realizing he was “in way, way over my head,” but was heartbroken when William dismissed him. Teachers had told Harry that William was always there to help, but when he finally mustered the courage to ask, his brother rejected him.

“Willy told me to pretend I didn’t know him,” Harry wrote. “‘You don t know me, Harold. And I don't know you.’” The distraught young prince was left feeling isolated and alone as he claimed William was desperate to cling onto his friends at Eton without having to deal with his “pestering” younger brother. “

For the last two years, he explained, Eton had been his sanctuary. No kid brother tagging along, pestering him with questions, pushing up on his social circle. He was forging his own life, and he wasn’t willing to give that up,” Harry wrote.

The prince had a tough time at Eton, and revealed he was also nicknamed ‘Prince Thicko’ by his schoolmates when a cheating scandal emerged. Harry was accused of cheating in an art project, and while he was later cleared by the school board, the prince claimed Buckingham Palace prevented him from defending himself publicly.

“Never complain, never explain,” he wrote in Spare. “I was forced to sit by and say nothing while the papers called me a cheat,” adding “how do you ‘cheat’ on an art project?”

Harry started at Eton in September 1998, and was crowned House Captain of Games and represented the school at rugby, cricket and polo, and left in 2003. While his grades were never made public by Buckingham Palace, they did reveal at the time that he gained 11 GCSEs and two A-Levels, gaining a B in Art and D in Geography.



