King Charles, Kate Middleton decide to ‘shun’ Harry in heartbreaking move

King Charles, Kate Middleton decide to ‘shun’ Prince Harry amid health woes

Prince Harry is reportedly battling a rollercoaster of emotions after being completely iced out by the royal family.



Speaking to In Touch Weekly, a source reflected on the Duke of Sussex being left in the dark about King Charles and sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s health scare, only finding about it when it hit the headlines across the globe.

Moreover, he and wife Meghan Markle are not invited to Trooping the Colour, slated for later this week, prompting feelings of resentment within the royal.

“There are some days when Harry says he can’t take it anymore — the slights, the coldness coming from the palace, it’s like he’s no longer a part of that family,” the insider revealed.

Harry also missed wedding of pal the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor in a bid to avoid the royal family last week.

The Spare author is believed to be missing his life in the UK, even going as far as to regret his decision to relocate to the US with wife Meghan Markle.

“Harry’s been forced to step back from many of his former friendships, including with Hugh,” they explained, noting most of his UK buddies stopped talking to him “out of loyaly to the royal family”.

They continued: “Harry’s extremely sensitive to people’s disdain for him whether real or perceived” and has grown isolated and “lonely for his old life.”

“It’s boggling to Harry that Charles and Kate would shun him at a time when the family should stick together amid a health crisis,” the royal expert added. “That’s wrenching for Harry.”