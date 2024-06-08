Travis Barker shares new ‘family’ tattoo, tribute to baby Rocky

Travis Barker gets new tattoo for family and Rocky

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian's husband recently shared getting two new tattoos as a tribute to his family and son Rocky.



The 48-year-old Blink-182 drummer posted a picture carousel on his Instagram account on Friday, which included a black-and-white photo seemingly taken by his tattoo artist, of the word “Family” inked in large gothic letters down the side of his forearm.

In the same picture, a glimpse of a tattoo-tribute for his son Rocky, whom he shares with his reality TV star wife, 45, was caught.

Their eight-month-old baby son’s name was seen permanently inked on the inside of his wrist, a tattoo he had previously hinted at with a picture of the stencil with their son's name.

This is not the first time the rocker got a name of one of his children inked on his body, but Barker has a habit of getting the names of each of his kids permanently etched.

Along with the Rocky tattoo, he already has the monikers of his other three children, son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and 24-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, inked on his lower back from his past relationship with Shanna Moakler.