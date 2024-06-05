Kim Kardashian accused of ‘stealing spotlight’ from daughter North

Kim Kardashian is being slammed for trying to take away from her 10-year-old daughter North, whom she shares with Kanye West.

The accusations came flooding in on the mother-of-four’s latest Instagram post, where she modeled a yellow furry coat and an oversized trapper hat.

Fans were quick to point out that the ensemble looked strikingly similar to the one North sported for her recent performance in a live musical of The Lion King.

“You couldn’t let your daughter have a moment u have to wear it too,” wrote on commenter as another echoed similar sentiments: “’GIRL WHY YOU GOTTA STEAL YOUR DAUGHTERS SPOTLIGHT THIS IS BEYOND SELFISH.”



Another spectator posited the SKIM founder’s thought process behind the photoshoot, writing, “’How can I make it about me…’”

Yet another chimed in, “One thing she gone do is upstage her daughter cause she bought the stage,” alluding to the backlash North received for her underwhelming performance as fans dubbed her a “nepo baby.”