Prince William makes poignant reference to Kate Middleton at D-Day event

Prince William’s pays heartfelt nod to Kate Middleton during D-Day event

Prince William made sure to name-drop Kate Middleton during significant appearance at D-Day commemorations earlier today.

The Prince of Wales joined King Charles and Queen Camilla alongside other leaders to pay a heartfelt tribute to war heroes in a moving anniversary event at Portsmouth.

During a personal interaction with one of the women, thought to be a Bletchley Park codebreaker, the King-in-waiting said: “My wife’s grandmother did the same sort of thing as you.

“Catherine only found out at the end of her life,” he added.

According to The Sun, Valerie Middleton served as a codebreaker at Bletchley Park which broke the Enigma code.

William's poignant mention of his wife rings emotional, especially in the wake of her cancer diagnosis, which she announced via a video message in March.

She is expected to stay on a break from royal duties until later this year.

The King and his Queen Consort will leave for France to attend a ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer on June 6, where they will be joined by William after attending wedding nuptials of his longtime pal the Duke of Westminster.