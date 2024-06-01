Prince Andrew's daughters to inherit sprawling royal residence

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have returned to the spotlight as they teamed up with Prince William after saying "No" to their close friend and cousin Prince Harry.

The two royal sisters - who have won King Charles' heart with their wise decision to stand by the royal family at their difficult time - are set to inherit a major royal residence, according to a new report.

Eugenie and Beatrice's father Andrew has lived at a sprawling 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor since 2003.

According to The Times, if the Duke of York leaves the property during the first 25 years of his tenure, he would be entitled to get some of the initial outlay back on a sliding scale. Rather than a grace and favour residence, Royal Lodge is let under a commercial lease agreement with the Crown Estate.

Andrew paid an initial £1million with a notional rent understood to be £260,000 a year. The lease can only pass to members of his immediate family after his death. These would most likely be his two daughters, Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34.

Beatrice and Eugenie spent much of their childhood and teenage years at Royal Lodge, with Eugenie even holding her wedding reception there. While not part of the leased property, the private Royal Chapel where Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 is also within the Lodge’s boundary.

Meanwhile, Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank split their time between the UK and Portugal. Jack began working in marketing, sales and promotion for property developer Michael Meldman's Discovery Land Company in Portugal in 2022.

The new report comes amid claims that the King has "threatened to cut Prince Andrew off’ if he refuses to move into Prince Harry’s old home Frogmore Cottage.

Prince Andrew was told to leave the property, but was granted a ‘stay of execution’ after he made a deal with the King to carry out repair works on the property. But pictures show the building needs more work, potentially starting a new row.



Andrew could not meet the £400,000-a-year upkeep of the royal residence, which is worth around £30 million.

Frogmore Cottage is said to be in good condition after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle carried out renovation work, and would make significant savings if Andrew were to move in.