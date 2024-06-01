Dakota Fanning dishes on sister rivalry with Elle in Hollywood

Dakota Fanning has opened up about her relationship with her younger sister Elle, both established actresses in the film industry.

In a recent conversation, Dakota, 30, addressed whether they compete for acting roles and shared her experiences of navigating the entertainment industry alongside her sibling, offering a glimpse into the dynamics of their close and professional relationship.

“We share a playful bond and stay clear of rivalry,” the Watchers star told E! News. “The concept of competition was absent in our upbringing,” she added.

The Equalizer star emphasised that although the sisters have certain things in common, their personalities and tastes are very different from one another.

“To have a sister is a blessing in itself. But to have one who completely gets every facet of my life adds a layer of tranquility that’s inherently there – something that’s been our normal so long, it’s hard to fully grasp its depth,” she mused.

The Very Good Girls alum continued, highlighting that the significance and strength of her bond with her sister Elle becomes more apparent and precious with time, as they continue to support and navigate the ups and downs of their careers in the film industry together.