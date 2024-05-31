Ben Affleck regrets decision to get back with Jennifer Lopez?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez want something different from marriage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly looking for “something different” from their marriage amid split rumours.

The couple is assumed to be on separate paths in their marriage, being accused of having different lifestyles.

According to reports, Ben “doesn’t agree” with JLo’s lifestyle and has moved out of the home they previously shared.

The Gone Girl star sparked rumours among their fans when he was spotted at his daughter’s graduation party alone.

Meanwhile, heartbreak coach Manj Bahra recently spilled details on the couple’s relationship, explaining that they want something “different” from their marriage.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, the heartbreak coach suggested: "Many people go back to an ex because they feel they have chemistry with a particular person, that they struggle to find with others. However, chemistry is one of the most misleading elements in dating.”

"Sure, the surge of dopamine can be genuinely euphoric – even drug-like. But the reality is chemistry can often be what’s familiar or even the by-product of constant uncertainty.”

He said that similar mechanism “causes people to become addicted to gambling, drugs, and alcohol.”

In addition, Manj also highlighted that without aligned values, relationships are bound to fail if not more.