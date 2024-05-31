Princess Kate issues major statement to set herself apart from Meghan Markle

Princess Kate proved she is “not like Meghan Markle” by redirecting public focus on important matter from her health.

Speaking to GB News’ host Nana Akua, royal commentator Maureen Callahan reflected on the important role of the Princess of Wales in the monarchy.

She and Prince William recently released a statement to mourn the loss of Royal Air Force pilot Mark Long, who died in a spitfire crash last week.

Reflecting on the statement, Callahan said: "[Kate] and William issuing the statement over the weekend about the RAF pilot who was killed, not putting herself and her struggle front and centre, which I think we can all agree would be the opposite of something a Meghan Markle would do."

The statement, posted on the Waleses’ joint social media accounts last week read: "Incredibly sad to hear of the news this afternoon from RAF Coningsby.

"Our thoughts this evening are with the pilot's loved ones, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the wider RAF family,” they added.

Callahan also heralded the future Queen of England for her significant contribution to the crown, saying: "It is she alone, really, who brings the glamour, the star power, but also the dignity, the class, the way she's comported herself through this incredibly difficult time.