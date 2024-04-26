Khawaja Asif discusses defence ties with counterparts at SCO moot

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif leads Pakistan delegation to Kazakhstan for the annual meeting of the Defence Ministers of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). — APP

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif met his counterparts from the friendly countries during the annual meeting of the Defence Ministers of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Kazakhstan.



The meeting reviewed the regional security issues, including the defence cooperation initiatives, according to an official statement.



The defence minister discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation with defence ministers of Russia, China, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (left) meets Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu during SCO meeting in Kazakhstan

Various areas of mutual interest including respective regional security, counter-terrorism, Afghanistan situation and review of national security priorities, extremist threats, border management and maritime security were also deliberated upon.



Addressing the SCO meeting, Asif said the world today was in a state of flux as the nations around the globe were experiencing the fallout of geopolitical changes, arms proliferation, international terrorism, cyber security and transnational organised crimes duly patronised by the sovereign states as well as the non-state actors.



“It is extremely unfortunate to mention that few sovereign states have preferred the path of extrajudicial and extra-territorial assassinations of the citizens of other member states on foreign soil for their own ends,” the defence minister remarked.

The defence minister added that the “unlawful and brazen adventurism” was a deliberate violation of the UN Charter “which calls upon all members to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state".

“Such myopic and irresponsible behaviour not only undermines regional peace but also impedes the prospects of constructive engagement in the long term.”



Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (right) meets Chinese counterpart Dong Jun during SCO huddle in Kazakhstan

The defence minister said terrorism is again rearing its head while the probability of interstate conflicts was on the rise which “presents a worrisome view of the security landscape”.

In this era of volatility and unpredictability, where global threats transcend borders, it has become increasingly evident that the path to progress and development resides in fostering mutual cooperation through regional and sub-regional approaches, he added.

'Terrorism links to Afghanistan'

In the same speech, the defence minister also expressed concerns over the Afghan situation, saying Afghanistan was of deep concern for Pakistan as terrorism in Pakistan had its roots on Afghan soil.

“A joint effort by SCO is direly needed,” he said adding that another grave issue confronting our region and the world is the weaponisation of information

“We live in a post-truth world and information technology is being used as a vector for propaganda and lies. Online platforms have become forums for radicalising the youth and recruiting terrorists.”

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (left) meets Kazakhstan counterpart Zhaksylykov Ruslan Fatihovich on SCO sidelines in Kazakhstan

Asif underlined the need to need to join hands to counter the spread of hate speech, extremist propaganda and disinformation online.

'State terrorism manifested in shape of Zionist state'

Pakistan is deeply concerned about the human cost of the escalating situation in Gaza and the country has consistently advocated for a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders, the defence minister said.

He said the failure of the international community in implementing the UN Security Council Resolution on ceasefire in Gaza is setting a dangerous course for the stronger nations to force their will on to the weaker ones, in total disregard to the prevalent international system.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (left) speaking to Tajikistan's Defence Minister Sherali Mirzo on SCO sidelines

“Terrorism has taken a new dimension i.e. state terrorism manifested in [the] shape of [a] Zionist state. Palestinians are being subjected to genocide and ethnic cleansing in total disregard to human values and international norms.”