Prince William reveals Kate Middleton 'doing well'

Prince William shared latest update on his wife Kate Middleton's health with his celebratory mood during a visit to a school, where he also revealed Princess Charlotte's favourite joke.



The Prince of Wales appeared in good spirit and made several jokes during his latest outing amid Princess Kate's ongoing cancer battle, delighting fans with his pleasant mood as they assumed the future Queen's "doing well".

William, while speaking with school students about mental health initiatives at St Michael's Church of England High School in Rowley Regis, said: "I am with the gang here talking about male mental health and I've been asked to produce a dad joke."

The Future King was in jolly mood as he also appeared making a slight dig at a popular British comedian during the conversation, saying: "I'm trying to channel Jack Whitehall, because most of his jokes are pretty dad-like."

The heir to the British throne also shared his and Kate's daughter Charlotte's joke, saying: "What I'll do is I'm going to say a joke that's Charlotte's favourite joke at the moment, she keeps telling me, I'll do that instead.

"You're going to have to interact with me, it's not a joke I can tell straight away."

Proceeding to tell the joke, William said: "Knock knock."



The boys replied: "Who's there?"

The Prince then said: "Interrupting cow."

Before the boys had a chance to reply "Interrupting cow who?", William loudly went "Moo!"

The boys groaned in response to the joke, before William said: "Yep, that's what I get a lot at home at the moment That's the greatest one I can think of, it's clean and broadcastable."