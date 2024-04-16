Taylor Swift is most down-to-earth person, says Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes opens up about his friendship with Taylor Swift amid Travis Kelce dating

Patrick Mahomes has recently addressed his friendship with Taylor Swift as he praised the singer for NFL knowledge amid dating Travis Kelce.



“I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life – Taylor is probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long,” said Mahomes in an exclusive interview with TIME after the publication named the Super Bowl winner one of the most influential people of 2024.

Mahomes mentioned, “She’s never not working. Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something.”

Gushing over the songstress, Mahomes further stated, “Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks.”

“Even when she’s talking about football, when she’s learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together,” remarked the football star.

Mahomes added, “It’s almost like she’s trying to become a coach. ‘Why can’t you try this, this, and this?’ She’s asking the right questions.”

Sharing his reaction to Swift’s romantic relationship with Kelce, Mahomes confessed her support of the Chiefs “meant the team went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team - that came from Taylor’s fanbase”.

Last year, Swift spoke to TIME magazine and revealed she “enjoyed watching football after she met Kelce”.

“Football is awesome, it turns out. I have been missing out my whole life,” pointed out the singer.

Meanwhile, Swift attended 13 Chiefs games last season and raced back from four Eras Tour dates in Tokyo to see Kelce and Mahomes win the Super Bowl in Las Vegas in February.

The singer also became friends with Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes after going public with Kelce back in September 2023.