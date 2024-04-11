Prince William finds place to relax during his wife and dad's cancer battle

Prince William, who seems to be in great pain due to his sweet wife Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, was reportedly seen enjoying a low-key pub trip with his mother-in-law at the weekend.

The Prince of Wales, who's known to be close to his in-laws, popped in at North Norfolk pub with Princess Kate's mom Carole Middleton. Their trip to the countryside comes as the future Queen Kate is continuing with her cancer treatment. Catherine is said to be getting stronger day by day after preventative Chemotherapy.

Prince William, Princess Kate, and their three children, have been spending the school Easter holidays at their home in the area.



Carole Middleton is staying with the family keep them out of stress during their difficult time.

. According to the Daily Mail's Diary editor, Richard Eden, the Prince of Wales was spotted relaxing at the weekend with Carole.

"I'm told he popped into a pub in North Norfolk at the weekend with his mother-in-law, who is said to have been staying with the Prince and Princess of Wales for Easter," the expert penned in his Daily Mail column.

A patron explained the visit was very "low-key", adding: "He just walked in and through the pub. He appeared to be with Carole Middleton."

Eden seeming took a thinly-wild dig at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as he wrote: "Prince Harry said he and Meghan fled Britain in 2020 'fearing for our lives', yet his brother Prince William seems able to enjoy a pretty normal life."

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as working royals in 2020. They currently live in their £11million Montecito mansion in California with their two children, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet.

The quiet pub visit comes as Carole Middleton has been hailed as the "driving force" keeping the family together as Kate undergoes cancer treatment.

The 69-year-old is known to be very close with her eldest daughter and has been branded a "Mary Poppins-like figure" to her grandchildren, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

Royal expert Jennie Bond previously told the Mirror: "Catherine may be 42, but she is still Carole’s little girl, and to watch her go through this and withstand the bullying pressure to explain must have been desperately upsetting."