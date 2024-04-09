Prince Harry makes emotional plea to Meghan Markle to join him on UK trip

Prince Harry reportedly issued a seven-word plea to Meghan Markle as she took a “dramatic U-turn” on her plans to return to the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex was planning to accompany the duke on his trip to London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Invictus Games next month.

However, the plans were thrown into chaos after details of their visit, including date and schedule, was leaked to the media last month.

“It’s now got to the point where Meghan doesn’t want to come to the UK with the children. She just doesn’t feel safe,” an insider told New magazine.

This led the royal to issue a plea to Meghan, telling her “’I don’t want to do this alone,’” as per the source.

“Harry doesn’t want to keep making solo trips to the UK,” they explained, referring to the Spare author’s visit to his cancer-stricken father King Charles in February.

“He would prefer it if the entire family made regular visits to see his family and build bridges, but there is so much going on behind the scenes that it just isn’t possible at the moment,” the insider added.