Meghan Markle holding grudge against ailing Kate Middleton for lack of support

Meghan Markle holds Kate Middleton responsible for 'posionous' relationship

Meghan Markle is not rushing to fix her “poisonous” relationship with Kate Middleton despite her illness.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn suggested the Duchess of Sussex is still holding a grudge against her estranged sister-in-law, who unveiled her diagnosis with cancer last month.

He shared: "Megan doesn’t feel guilty about Kate, because she feels that Kate should’ve been the one person in the Royal family to back her against every difficulty.

“Apart from anything else, Meghan knew Kate was an outsider, so she just couldn’t understand why Kate always towed the Royal line rather than supporting her, Meghan, the other outsider."

He noted though the Princess of Wales’ cancer has been a “real shock” for the Suits alum, it isn’t particularly her motivation to mend her relationship with her.

"Kate’s cancer diagnosis has been a real shock for Meghan, but she can see no way to patch up the relationship simply because it has become so poisonous,” claimed Tom.

“She also doesn’t want people saying that she is trying to make things up with Kate just because Kate is ill. Meghan still feels Kate was in the wrong and should apologise before they try to build bridges,” the royal expert added.

The two have shared a bittersweet relationship over the years. Despite displaying a united front with each other alongside their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry, media reports often alluded to tensions between them before the Sussexes' exit from the royal family.