Ryan Gosling makes special delivery for Kristen Wiig on 'SNL'

Kristen Wiig's five-timers monologue

Ryan Gosling, Matt Damon, Jon Hamm, Martin Short, and Paul Rudd crashed Kristen Wiig’s monologue to welcome her into the Saturday Night Live five-timer club.



The Palm Royale star returned to NBC’s comedy sketch show to host it for the fifth time, officially earning entry into the five-timers club on Saturday, April 6.

"I am so happy to be back, and I am so excited because it is my fifth time hosting, so I am officially in the five-timers club," she exclaimed at the onset of her monologue.

Previously inducted host Paul Rudd then interrupted her, rising from the audience to welcome the new club member.

However, Wiig’s excitement soon faded away when she saw some former hosts wearing the exclusive jacket despite not meeting the five-time hosting requirement.

Among them were Damon (hosted twice) and Hamm (hosted thrice). Meanwhile, Short, Will Forte and Fred Armisen (all hosted once).

To cheer up the former Saturday Night Live cast member, all the men came to the stage to serenade a welcome song for her but were distracted in the middle by Gosling’s presence.

The Barbie star, who is scheduled to host SNL next week, was also sporting the jacket, clearly reluctantly. Gosling stepped on the stage to hand Wiig her well deserved jacket and set it on her with a rolling brush.

Wigg has previously taken the SNL stage as host in 2013, 2016 and twice in 2020.