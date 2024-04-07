CNN anchor Don Lemon WEDS Tim Malone in New York City ceremony

Don Lemon and Tim Malone say 'I Do' in custom suits.

CNN anchor Don Lemon, who hosts his own streaming program, The Don Lemon Show, has officially tied the knot with his longtime partner Tim Malone, a distinguished real estate broker.

The couple exchanged vows on April 6 in a beautiful ceremony held in New York City.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE just days before their wedding, Lemon and Malone shared their excitement for the upcoming event.

Despite the magnitude of the occasion, Lemon expressed his laid-back approach, stating, "I'm a last-minute person, and most things I just don't worry about."

The intimate ceremony, attended by 140 guests, marked a significant milestone in the couple's journey together, solidifying their commitment to each other amidst their busy lives.

Lemon's presence as a prominent figure in the media world and Malone's thriving career in real estate added to the celebration's significance.

He expressed his trust in Malone's organizational skills, acknowledging his partner's adeptness at planning.

Lemon remarked, "I'll be writing questions for like the U.N. ambassador and he'll be saying, Oh, when are they going to put the buttons on our jackets?"

Despite their contrasting roles, he praised Malone's efficiency in managing the wedding details.

The grooms donned custom suits by Suit Supply and exchanged rings designed by Mark Lash, incorporating marriage traditions from both of their families into the ceremony.