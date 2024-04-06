Prince Harry having second thoughts about UK return?

Prince Harry will reportedly meet Prince William and King Charles on his UK return

Prince Harry could be weighing his options ahead of his trip to the UK due to conditions attached to it.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed the Duke of Sussex will be forced to meet his ailing father King Charles as well as face off estranged brother Prince William regardless of his reservations toward it.

He is set to return to the UK next month to attend St. Paul’s Cathedral service for the celebration of 10th anniversary of the Invictus games in London.

Quinn said, "Barring a major upset, Harry will certainly return to the UK for the Invictus games in May – it's his baby.

"If he decides not to come, it will take some explaining, because everyone will assume it's because he doesn't want the awkwardness of having to meet his brother or having to choose not to meet him,” the royal expert explained to the outlet.

"Not coming would be worse than finding some sort of compromise where Harry sees William for 10 minutes or comes up with some reason why he doesn't have time to see his brother and his father and has to get back to the States quickly to be with his children.

“But no one is going to be fooled by these excuses,” he added.