Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son accused for sexual assault in bombshell lawsuit

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ son has been accused of sexual assault, only days after his father’s properties were raided for evidence of sex trafficking.

In a lawsuit obtained by NBC News, Christian Combs has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman named Grace O’Marcaigh, then 25, on a yacht.

Diddy, who is named as a defendant in the case, has also been sued for premises liability as well as for aiding and abetting his son for chartering the aforementioned yacht.

The incident has been dated back to late December 2022, when Garcia joined the Coming Home rapper and his family on the boat as a waitress, serving dinner and drinks.

She claimed that trip was initially portrayed “as a wholesome family excursion,” however, it soon turned into rampant partying and drug use between escorts and celebrities.

In the filing, Garcia claimed she believed the alcohol was spiked with drugs after watching women passing out after just one drink.

Things turned worse when Christian forced her to down the laced drinks and went on to allegedly grope her body.

O’Marcaigh is seeking unspecified damages over claims of sexual assault, sexual harassment and the infliction of emotional distress, the outlet reported.

She also alleged to have audio recordings of her rejecting alcohol from Christian as well as his advances in the filing.