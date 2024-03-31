Selena Gomez ensures that nobody overlooks Steven Martin's career shift

Selena Gomez is determined to bring attention to Steve Martin's profession.
The 31-year-old actress supported her costar from Only Murders in the Building on Friday by posting a picture of herself watching his latest documentary, STEVE! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces, on her Instagram story.
“It pains me to know how many people may not know truly about Steve’s life,” Selene penned about Steve's new Apple TV+ project.
She continued, “He’s truly an icon and tried and never gave up … my dear friend you are extraordinary."
The 78-year-old actor and comedian's decades-long career is the subject of a two-part documentary that the streaming service launched this past Friday.
The film, which has never-before-seen interviews with Martin and information on his stand-up and film careers, was directed and produced by Oscar-winner Morgan Neville.
As the Who Says crooner previously posted a photo of white roses she received from Steve and Martin Short on the first day of filming season 4 of OMITB, the actors' admiration is reciprocal.
“We're so happy to be back with you, love, Steve and Marty," a note with the flowers read.
