Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' rides high on Spotify in single day

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter reigns as 2024's most-streamed album.

Beyoncé's latest album, Cowboy Carter, has galloped its way to monumental success on music streaming platforms, just one day after its release on March 29.



The 42-year-old music icon has clinched the title of Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day for the year thus far.

According to reports from fan account Bey Legion, the album amassed a staggering 76.13 million streams upon its debut on the app.

The collection of new tracks, which notably features a cover of Dolly Parton's classic Jolene, has been heralded as the "biggest debut of 2024 by nearly 30%" and "the biggest debut by a Black female artist ever."

Moreover, the album has secured its place in the annals of music history as the sixth highest female Spotify debut of all time.



In a recent post on X, Spotify acknowledged her remarkable achievement, hailing "On Friday, March 29, Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' became most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far.

This is also the first time a country album holds the title this year."

The success has also highlighted Beyoncé's unparalleled musical prowess, as its streaming numbers have already surpassed those of her July 2022 album, Renaissance.

As news of the album's release swept through social media, celebrities and fans alike shared their excitement.

Among the first to express her enthusiasm was Hailey Bieber, who took to social media to share a screenshot of Beyoncé's rendition of Dolly Parton's iconic 1973 hit, Jolene.