Nicki Minaj launches 'dream' business amid Pink Friday 2 world tour

Nicki Minaj to launch her new sneaker collection

Nicki Minaj recently announced the launch of her new sneaker brand on Friday, March 29, teaming up with Loci for the debut capsule collection that is set to release on April 12.

Minaj, who has been running the rap game for over a decade, teased her fandom by offering a sneak peek into her upcoming collection.

She took to Instagram, sharing a clip that featured a bubblegum pink colored pair of sneakers with matching laces, inscribed with the Loci logo on one side. It's tongue showcasing a sovereign portrait of Nicki’s face.

The post was accompanied by a caption, that read: “4/12 = 11 new pairs of my OWN sneaker. 11 completely different designs for you to choose from. An absolute dream come true. I can’t WAIT for you guys to see my 1st collection!!!! Link in bio to SIGN UP NOW,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you to my team for helping me make this dream come to fruition. This isn’t a sponsorship. I’m an owner & partner & we will be showing you the first complete collection on 4/12. Love you BARBZ. THANK YOU.”

The rapper is currently in the midst of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, which kicked off following the release of her album last month.

She is slated to return home on Saturday, March 30, ahead of her headlining show at the Big Apple’s Madison Sqaure Garden.