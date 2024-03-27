Selena Gomez shows appreciation for her ‘best friends’ Steve Martin and Martin Short

Selena Gomez thanked her Only Murders in the Building co-stars on social media

Selena Gomez has recently expressed her gratitude to the Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin And Martin Short on social media.



On Tuesday, the singer and actress took to Instagram and posted a black-and-white photo of the trio lazing together on the set of her hit Hulu series.

“I want to thank @stevemartinreally and Marty (who hates social media) for truly being the most kind, gentle, warm and powerful influences in my life,” said the 31-year-old.

Gushing over Steve and Martin, Selena stated, “You have shown me a level of class, intellect and humour that doesn’t seem to be easy to find anymore.”

“You guys are truly best friends to me forever. #thebear (inside joke)” added the Love On crooner.

The appreciation post came after the songstress shared a photo on her Instagram Story featuring white roses she received from Martin and Short at the beginning of her series.



“We're so happy to be back with you, love, Steve and Marty,” read the note in the caption.

Earlier in February, Selena discussed about her bond she shared with the series’ co-stars during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Our dynamic [on-screen] is actually very truthful in a way. They're hilarious. Everything I do with them is just a fun experience,” remarked the singer and actress.

Meanwhile, the Wizards Of Waverly Place star added, “They tell me the craziest stories about just how different life was back then and it seemed a lot less chaotic than it is now.”