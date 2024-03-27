Will Smith gets in trouble after crossing speed limit on Malibu Highway

Will Smith receives speeding ticket for exceeding limit on Malibu Highway

Will Smith has recently received a speeding ticket after police pulled him over for exceeding the limit in on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California.



On March 22, the I Am Legend star was clocked in going 63mph in a 45mph speed limit zone on a stretch of the scenic highway that is very dangerous, reported via TMZ.

The outlet reported that 58 people had died on the highway over the last 14 years.

Therefore, the police officials are stringent with cars speeding on the oceanside highway.

Earlier, in October 2023, four Pepperdine University students were killed when a BMW lost control while going 104mph and hit the young women.

According to Nerdwallet, the actor was slammed with a speeding ticket of almost $400 for going 18 miles over the speed limit.

Lately, the official trailer for Bad Boys 4 dropped on social media on Tuesday. Will collaborated with Martin Lawrence once again to fight for justice in Miami, Florida in the latest installment of the popular movie franchise.

Interestingly, the movie, Bad Boys 4: Ride Or Die also features Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith and Tiffany Haddish,

Meanwhile, Bad Boys 4, which marks Will’s return to big commercial movies, is slated to release in theatres on June 7.