Ozzy Osbourne makes his musical comeback amid health issues

Ozzy Osbourne suffered a spinal injury rendering him unable to ‘stand up right’ and was also diagnosed with Parkinsons

The Prince of Darkness is back.

In the face of his ongoing health struggles which forced him to retire from touring last year, Ozzy Osbourne made his musical comeback in a new song collaboration.

The 77-year-old rocker lent his vocals to Bill Morrison’s new single, Crack Cocaine, from his upcoming solo album entitled The Morrison Project, scheduled for release on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Not only that, but he also co-wrote the song with Morrison and guitarist Steve Stevens.

The song revolves around themes of love as an addiction.

“I guess the way that your love makes me feel / Must mean I’m really addicted / Sometimes I wonder is your love really real,” Ozzy sings.

“Loving you is driving me insane / I put you down and pick you up again / Like Crack Cocaine,” he croons.



In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Black Sabbath frontman admitted that he’s been “dying to make more music” and has plans to do so soon.

Earlier this year, Ozzy’s wife Sharon confirmed Ozzy’s “farewell” performance, which is expected to take place in Birmingham.

Ozzy has undergone various surgeries for his back after suffering multiple falls throughout in 2019.

Moreover, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease which also forced him to cancel multiple gigs in 2023.