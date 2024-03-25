Ozzy Osbourne makes his musical comeback amid health issues

The Prince of Darkness is back.
In the face of his ongoing health struggles which forced him to retire from touring last year, Ozzy Osbourne made his musical comeback in a new song collaboration.
The 77-year-old rocker lent his vocals to Bill Morrison’s new single, Crack Cocaine, from his upcoming solo album entitled The Morrison Project, scheduled for release on Friday, April 19, 2024.
Not only that, but he also co-wrote the song with Morrison and guitarist Steve Stevens.
The song revolves around themes of love as an addiction.
“I guess the way that your love makes me feel / Must mean I’m really addicted / Sometimes I wonder is your love really real,” Ozzy sings.
“Loving you is driving me insane / I put you down and pick you up again / Like Crack Cocaine,” he croons.
In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Black Sabbath frontman admitted that he’s been “dying to make more music” and has plans to do so soon.
Earlier this year, Ozzy’s wife Sharon confirmed Ozzy’s “farewell” performance, which is expected to take place in Birmingham.
Ozzy has undergone various surgeries for his back after suffering multiple falls throughout in 2019.
Moreover, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease which also forced him to cancel multiple gigs in 2023.
Prince William’s plans about Prince Harry’s UK return laid bare
King Charles is having 'crunch talks' for nieces Eugenie and Beatrice over their royal future
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori prioritised family time
Ariana Madix is currently in a legal dispute over her joint Los Angeles home with ex Tom Sandoval
The couple's romantic lunch date seemingly turned into a serious conversation
Meghan Markle's new hiring position comes after more than 17 staff members leave the Sussexes work force