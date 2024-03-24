Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to end feud with William, Kate Middleton

Harry and Meghan issued a statement of support for Kate, wishing her well

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be taking all their chances to heal the rift with Prince William and Kate Middleton following the shocking news.



The Sussexes and the Walses will be brought together by the unexpected news of Kate’s cancer diagnosis, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun.

On Friday, the Princess of Wales personally addressed her health condition with the world via a video message in which she detailed that she had been recovering from her abdominal surgery in January.

However, her post-op tests revealed that her condition is cancerous which is why she will be undergoing “preventative treatment.”

Shortly after the announcement, Harry and Meghan issued a statement of support for Kate, wishing her well.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the Sussexes said.

“This is a dread situation, a major operation followed by cancer,” Fitzwilliams said. “There is always sometimes in the most awful and serious thing sometimes opportunities come as well.”

Fitzwilliams suggested that Prince Harry must have been “devastated” by the news and he may even plan a visit despite their relations. Report by New York Post suggested that Harry and Meghan learned of the news with the rest of the world.

“He'll be probably be pretty devastated I'd say,” the expert said. "Whether he comes to the UK to visit Kate, time will have to tell.”