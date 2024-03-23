Ben Affleck underwent major style makeover

Ben Affleck decided to forgo his well-known "lucky charm" beard in favour of a younger, more polished appearance, which resulted in a dramatic change in his appearance.



Affleck chose to shave off his scruffy grizzly beard, which had contributed to his reputation as one of the hardest guys in the business, and tint his hair a darker brown in an attempt to look younger.

Fans were taken aback by the Hollywood actor's dramatic makeover, with several remarking that he appeared much younger than his 51 years of age.

Affleck has previously decided to postpone going grey; in 2020, he dyed his beard brown. However, he has most recently allowed it to return to its original grey hue.

Affleck and his 12-year-old son Samuel, whom he co-parents with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, were photographed out and about in Los Angeles.

The actor astonished the audience by showing off his new, youthful appearance at his son's basketball game. He even spun the ball on one finger while Samuel put his backpack in the trunk of his father's opulent Mercedes.

Affleck's appearance didn't simply change significantly—he also changed the way he dressed. The two-time Academy Award winner flaunted his informal look, sporting a green shirt and maroon suit.