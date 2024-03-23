Kate Middleton’s comeback to public duty ‘planned carefully’ by the Palace

Kate Middleton’s comeback to public duty ‘planned’ by the Palace

Kate Middleton will not be coming back to royal duties until Easter as it was announced earlier by Kensington Palace.

After the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis in a video message on Friday, a palace spokesperson told New York Post, “The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team.”

While it remains unclear when the Princess will make her comeback, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine that Kate’s return will be planned by the palace and she will be choosing something special to ease back into work.

“I can’t honestly see that it’s going to take that much planning for her to return – hopefully gently – to public life,” Bond said of management by the palace.

Bond hoped of a possibility to see Kate during Easter Sunday at St George’s with the rest of the family but would mean her being seen officially in public.

She suggested that Kate is “more likely” to begin her official engagements “after the school holidays.”

“Personally, I think a soft landing would be visiting something to do with her early years’ development projects. Children don’t judge and probably wouldn’t ask too many personal questions. And it is a cause that is so close to the princess’s heart,” Bond explained.

“I think something with children would be the kindest way for her to resume life as a working royal. And then her team should be careful not to overload her diary in the early weeks and months.”