Rose Hanbury legal notice against Stephen Colbert not ‘that good of a case’

Rose Hanbury may have been ‘upset’ by the Prince William affair rumours, but she will not be able to make a case against late night talk show host, Stephen Colbert.

Attorney Neama Rahmani, who is not affiliated with the case and doesn’t represent either party, talked to Us Weekly about the legal notice that the Marchioness of Cholmondeley sent Colbert.

“If you really go back and listen to what Stephen Colbert said, he was really just saying there are rumours and people are speculating no different than you and I are here,” Rahmani explained. “We’re just reporting what other people are speculating”

She continued, “We’re not saying that it’s absolutely true that Rose had an affair with William or putting out a definitive statement because of the nuanced nature of what Colbert said.”

Rahmani also stated that Colbert did not state the rumours as fact, which wouldn’t make a “a good defamation case” for Hanbury.

However, Hanbury can “potentially” sue them but it will not be “that good of a case.”

The affair rumours between Hanbury and Prince William had begun back in 2019. The speculations also suggested that Kate and Hanbury had a falling out following the rumours.

Kensington Palace never made a comment about the speculation.