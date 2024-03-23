Colin Farrell's stunning transformation in 'The Penguin' trailer leaves fans speechless

Colin Farrell's transformation into Oswald Cobblepot, also known as The Penguin, takes center stage in the first official trailer for The Penguin, released on Friday.
The actor undergoes a remarkable change with prosthetics to embody the iconic Batman villain in the spinoff series linked to Matt Reeves' recent film, The Batman.
Set to premiere on Max this fall, the show delves into Cobblepot's rise to power in Gotham City's criminal underworld following the demise of crime boss Carmine Falcone, portrayed in the film.
The trailer shows Cobblepot's vintage gangster persona as he narrates over scenes of escalating violence in the city, reminiscent of Tony Soprano's character from The Sopranos.
Joining Farrell in the cast are Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, and Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni.
The eight-episode drama series, crafted by DC Studios, expands on the storyline established in Matt Reeves' The Batman.
