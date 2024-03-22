Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan split reason revealed

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan split reason revealed

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan parted their ways, and now the reason may be known.



“Larsa and Marcus have broken up in the past but this time feels different,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Larsa and Marcus started to grow apart and had been spending less time together. She realised they want different things out of life and weren’t on the same page in a lot of aspects.”

The source further revealed that when it comes to career, Larsa, 49, “wants someone who’s just as motivated” as she is, but the Real Housewives of Miami star “didn’t feel that with Marcus.”

But the insider assures that there is “no bad blood” between the exes.

“They both handled the split like mature adults,” they further reassured.

“They’re not completely closing the door to a friendship down the road, but right now, they’re just taking their time apart to get some space on their own.”

Pippen and 33-year-old Jordan’s split was confirmed last month by the outlet after Pippen removed all photos of Jordan from her Instagram profile.

Both unfollowed each other on the social media account too at the time, but the couple later refollowed each other.

But then again, on Wednesday, March 20, Pippen and Jordan unfollowed each other on Instagram once again.