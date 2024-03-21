Drake lands on Billboard Top 10 yet again, breaks own record

Drake boasts the title of the artist with the most Top 10 hits

Drake just broke his own Billboard record.

For years, the 37-year-old musician has held the title of the artist with the most Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts.

With his latest chart-topping collaboration, Drake collected his 77th spot on Billboard’s Top 10. He lent his vocals to rising R&B musician 4Batz on his debut single, Act II: Date @ 8, which climbed up to the No.7 spot this week.

The song was initially released last year, without Drake’s involvement. Even then, it was a chart success.

However, when Drake helped release a remix version last week, the track catapulted from No. 61 to No.7.

The Grammy-winning artist also singed the emerging artist to a record deal.

This remarkable achievement extends Drake's lead as the musician with the most Top 10 hits in Billboard history, leaving other music icons trailing behind.

Even formidable contenders like Taylor Swift, with an impressive 49 Top 10 hits to her name, pale in comparison to Drake's chart dominance.