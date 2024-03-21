Beyoncé set for big honour ahead of Act II: Cowboy Carter release

Beyoncé is set to receive the iHeartRadio Innovator Award for her contribution and influence on pop culture.

The 42-year-old singer will be honoured at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards during a live event from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 1.

According to a press release shared by iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment, she will be honoured for “having taken creative risks, successfully transformed their music and influenced pop culture.”

“Throughout the years, the global cultural icon has created music that has topped the charts across multiple formats, while also architecting groundbreaking tours, including last year's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - the highest-grossing tour in history for both an R&B artist and a Black female artist.”

“Her recent release of 'TEXAS HOLD 'EM' from her upcoming COWBOY CARTER album on March 29, is officially the first song in music history to simultaneously chart across US Pop, Hot AC, AC, Country, Rhythmic, Hip Hop, R&B and Triple A radio formats," they added.

Her passion for philanthrophy will also be celebrated, owing to her endeavours toward BeyGOOD Foundation.

Rapper Ludacris will be hosting the ceremony, who expressed excitement over “sharing the stage with some of the best in music.”

“It will be an amazing night celebrating fan-favorite artists with special performances that fans won't want to miss.”