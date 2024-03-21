Kate Middleton resumes royal duties ahead of expected Easter appearance

Kate Middleton set for big win on latest royal project amid recovery

Kate Middleton continues to remain clued in on her early years project in work from home during her recovery from abdominal surgery.



A spokesperson for Kensington Palace revealed that the Princess of Wales has been actively involved in the latest project of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, according to the Daily Express.

Researchers in the UK are busy in developing a baby observation tool, equipped with detectors of social and emotional development in young children, via trial funded by the royal’s organization.

The study kicked off four months ago and the results, that are said to be “overwhelmingly positive” will be published today.

A rep for Kate said, "The Princess has been kept updated throughout the process."

Princess Kate remained largely out of the spotlight after undergoing abdominal surgery in January, with her first official appearance expected to be on Easter Sunday service at Windsor later this month.

Her prolonged disappearance fueled a multitude of conspiracy theories and speculations about her health condition, as well as her marriage to Prince William.

However, those were swiftly shut down when the mom of three was spotted out and about on a shopping run with her husband in Windsor last weekend.