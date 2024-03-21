Meghan Trainor preps for upcoming tour: 'Training for Olympics'

As Meghan Trainor gets ready for her upcoming tour, she wants to give it her all!
The Been Like This singer was the subject of an exclusive interview with People magazine on Wednesday at Olay Body's Audacy's Leading Ladies event at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre.
In addition to her latest track with T-Pain, Trainor has released a new album that will see her return to the touring scene after a seven-year hiatus.
The popular song All About That Bass singer remained upbeat when questioned about how it felt to be the star of The Timeless Tour later this year after taking such a long break.
“I’m feeling fit. I’ve never been so fit,” she told the outlet, adding that her family is on board to help get herself tour-ready.
“I already told my household. I was like, ‘I am training for the Olympics, okay?’ I want to train and eat clean and feel good when I’m dancing and singing. I don’t wanna be so winded, because right now, I’m winded,” she said.
The Grammy-winning pop artist also mentioned that Sabara's birthday, June 14, is when her next album Timeless will be available.
Along with that, she joked that she would likely be "busy" marketing her album on his birthday.
Trainor wed Daryl Sabara in December 2018; the two have a boy named Riley, who is three years old, and a son named Barry, who was born in July 2023.
