Larsa Pippen 'eager to move on' after split from Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan once again pulled the plug on their relationship after nearly two years of dating.

The Real Housewives of Miami star was the one to initiate the split after realizing “[Jordan] is just not the one for her after spending some time apart, filming a new show,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

They added: “She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life.”

Pippen and Jordan were together since 2022 before tensions instigated at the beginning of this year.

They were said to have broken up earlier in February, however, the couple appeared to quash such rumours after being spotted on a romantic night out on Valentine’s Day.

"Larsa wants more out of her partner, someone who is motivated like her," the source added to ET.

Another source told People that the former couple broke up shortly after appearing together at The Traitors reunion a few weeks ago.

They noted, "Larsa is focusing on her exciting next chapter now. She's always been someone who is ambitious and driven. She needs a match who has those similar qualities."